Vikings add analytics expert Demitrius Washington in VP role

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings hired Demitrius Washington as vice president of football operations on Monday, a new position under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah that’s designed to take the front office deeper into data-based decision-making.

Washington was the manager of football research and development for the past two years with the San Francisco 49ers, focusing on process improvement and statistical analysis. He was an analyst in the department for five years prior to that, when he worked closely with Adofo-Mensah.

“He is one of the most uniquely gifted people I have met in my time in the NFL,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He is able to learn complex ideas, make them simple, and apply them in all facets of the organization.”

Washington earned a finance degree from Central Arkansas in 2011 and an MBA in finance and analytics from Missouri in 2014.

He’ll join co-directors of player personnel Ryan Monnens and Jamaal Stephenson and senior football advisor Ryan Grigson as the key leaders under Adofo-Mensah, along with executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski, the salary cap and contract negotiation specialist.

