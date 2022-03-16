Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks, Carroll about NFL chance

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he recently spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who expressed an interest in another chance to be a quarterback in the NFL. Carroll cautioned that if Kaepernick gets that opportunity it may not be in Seattle. But Carroll says he thinks Kaepernick deserves a shot somewhere. Carroll spoke extensively following Seattle’s trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos becoming official. Seattle is without a proven quarterback following the trade. Kaepernick has long been linked with the Seahawks and earlier this week Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught passes from Kaepernick.

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer