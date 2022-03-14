AP sources: Chargers, J.C. Jackson agree to 5-year contract

Cornerback J.C. Jackson agreed to a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers Monday, continuing the franchise’s aggressive makeover of the defense.

Jackson’s contract will be worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Jackson became one of the top available free agents after the New England Patriots did not apply the franchise tag to him last week. The 26-year old cornerback earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, leading the league with 23 passes defensed, and was second with eight interceptions. He has 25 picks over the past four seasons, most in the league.

The Chargers had already made a splash last Thursday when they agreed to acquire edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears for two draft picks. Coach Brandon Staley is hoping that Jackson can have the same type of impact that Jalen Ramsey did when Staley was Rams defensive coordinator in 2020 and had the league’s top-ranked defense.

Jackson joins safety Derwin James in the secondary and upgrades a cornerback position that struggled last season. Michael Davis was inconsistent in coverage and Asante Samuel Jr., a rookie, dealt with injuries late in the year.

Jackson also comes to the AFC West, which figures to have the league’s deepest collection of quarterbacks. The Chargers have Justin Herbert, but they will have to go against Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Denver’s Russell Wilson and Las Vegas’ Derrick Carr.

“You’re in five defensive backs 65% or more, so corner is definitely going to be something that we’re looking at,” Staley said during the recent NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “We’re always going to be looking at it as long as I’m the head coach. You’re aware of these receivers that we have to defend.”

Los Angeles, 9-8 last season, got off to a 4-1 start but missed the playoffs for the third straight season, winning back-to-back games only once after Week 5, and losing three of the final four games.

The Chargers were 23rd in total defense and even worse in key areas. They allowed 269 points in the second half and overtime, tied with the 2015 New Orleans Saints for most since 1991. Offenses converted 49.5% of their third-down opportunities, the third-highest rate since 1991.

