Brady acclaims another GOAT: Ronaldo nets Man U hat trick

By AP News
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Brady acclaims another GOAT: Ronaldo nets Man U hat trick

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tom Brady picked the perfect moment to come to Old Trafford to witness a rarity from Cristiano Ronaldo who scored only his second Manchester United hat trick. It ensured United won 3-2 and went fourth in the Premier League. Ronaldo was able to savor the acclaim of the crowd after being substituted moments after the 81st-minute winner, with Brady among those providing a standing ovation. The title fight is between leader Manchester City and Liverpool, which closed the gap to three points by beating Brighton 2-0 through goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah. Ivan Toney’s late double gave Brentford a 2-0 win over Burnley.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

