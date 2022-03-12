Brady acclaims another GOAT: Ronaldo nets Man U hat trick View Photo

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tom Brady picked the perfect moment to come to Old Trafford to witness a rarity from Cristiano Ronaldo who scored only his second Manchester United hat trick. It ensured United won 3-2 and went fourth in the Premier League. Ronaldo was able to savor the acclaim of the crowd after being substituted moments after the 81st-minute winner, with Brady among those providing a standing ovation. The title fight is between leader Manchester City and Liverpool, which closed the gap to three points by beating Brighton 2-0 through goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah. Ivan Toney’s late double gave Brentford a 2-0 win over Burnley.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer