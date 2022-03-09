49ers fan punched during NFC championship out of coma

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco 49ers fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched during a confrontation at SoFi Stadium in January is out of a coma and back in the San Francisco Bay Area, a family friend said Wednesday.

Daniel Luna, a chef and restaurant owner from Oakland, had to be put into a medically induced coma in Los Angeles after he was punched, fell and struck his head on the ground during the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Police arrested Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, for assault by means to produce great bodily injury. He was released on $30,000 bail. A phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Surveillance video showed Luna mingling in a crowd of about 16 people, most of them wearing what appeared to be 49ers jerseys when he pushed a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind. When Luna turned to walk away, the man pushed Luna back. When Luna turned, the man punched him in the mouth, causing Luna to fall to the ground and hit the back of his head.

After the Jan. 30 confrontation that officials said lasted less than five seconds, Luna underwent surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to relieve pressure on the right side of his head and remained in a coma until recently.

Luna, 40, woke up from the coma in the last week or two and returned to the San Francisco Bay Area where he is hospitalized and working on his recovery, said Sam Singer, a friend of Luna and his wife Irena.

“Many doctors gave him like under 5% chance of recovering and many were concerned that he might be on some form of life support forever so, to be where he is at now is a certifiable miracle but he still has a long way to go,” Singer said.

Singer, a public relations expert who has been helping the Luna family, said Luna is getting physical, occupational and speech therapy and that reopening his restaurant Mistura in Oakland soon keeps him pushing forward.

“He had to set up goals with his physical therapist and his number one goal was to get back to cooking,” Singer said.