Partly Cloudy
59.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Concussion sidelines 49ers’ Bosa in wild-card game at Dallas

Sponsored by:
By AP News
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa walks off the field during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Concussion sidelines 49ers’ Bosa in wild-card game at Dallas

Photo Icon View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa has been ruled out of a wild-card game against Dallas because of a concussion after a collision with teammate D.J. Jones.

Bosa was rushing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from the left side when he was crunched in the head and neck area as Jones came from the other direction late in the second quarter Sunday. Bosa stayed down for a couple of minutes before flashing a thumbs-up as he prepared to leave the field.

The 49ers’ sack leader during the regular season went to the locker room before halftime and was ruled out early in the third quarter.

Bosa had 15½ sacks during the regular season and was credited with half a sack of Prescott in the first half. San Francisco was up 16-7 at halftime.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 