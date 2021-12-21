Rams, Seahawks thin on inactives for COVID-affected showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks had only six combined inactive players for their NFC West showdown Tuesday night, thanks to two rosters depleted by COVID-19.

The Rams’ inactives were third quarterback Bryce Perkins and linebackers Terrell Lewis, Chris Garrett and Anthony Hines. Garrett has taken four defensive snaps this season, while Hines and Perkins haven’t played for LA.

The Seahawks’ only two inactives were third quarterback Jacob Eason and center Dakoda Shepley.

The Rams (9-4) had 48 active players to face the Seahawks (5-8) in a key game for both teams’ playoff hopes. Just eight offensive linemen were available for Los Angeles in the COVID-19-related absences of starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and backup swing tackle Joseph Noteboom. Los Angeles activated a host of players from its practice squad for the game.

Safety Jordan Fuller — the Rams’ leading tackler — and tight end Tyler Higbee were the most prominent players unable to get off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for the game, along with backup linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo and backup defensive back Terrell Burgess.

After having roughly three dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list at various points last week, the Rams got significant help over the past two days with the activation of several players. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey came off the list Monday, and linebacker Von Miller was activated Tuesday morning.

No Seattle players were cleared from COVID-19 protocols in time for the game, which meant the Seahawks were without starting receiver Tyler Lockett, starting cornerback D.J. Reed, running backs Alex Collins and Travis Homer and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr.

The absence of Lockett was the biggest loss for Seattle’s offense. He leads Seattle with 62 receptions, and he topped 1,000 yards receiving for the third straight season last week.

Reed’s absence was also a significant loss for Seattle. Reed’s been Seattle’s most consistent cornerback and likely would have been matched up plenty opposite NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp.

Seattle promoted four players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements: defensive lineman Myles Adams, running back Josh Johnson, wide receiver Cody Thompson and defensive back Josh Jones.

Seattle also placed practice squad tight end Ryan Izzo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

