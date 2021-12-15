Clear
47.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lamar Jackson misses practice with injured ankle

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Lamar Jackson misses practice with injured ankle

Photo Icon View Photo

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson would not practice Wednesday, although the star quarterback remains a possibility to play this weekend.

Jackson left last weekend’s loss at Cleveland with a sprained ankle. He was not available to reporters Wednesday the way he usually is. Harbaugh said Jackson is day to day.

The Ravens also were preparing for the arrival of another quarterback. Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Josh Johnson was heading to Baltimore from New York’s practice squad.

Tyler Huntley relieved Jackson against Cleveland and led a comeback that fell short in a 24-22 defeat. Baltimore hosts Green Bay on Sunday.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 