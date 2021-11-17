Pereira, Johnston announced as part of USFL management team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira and game analyst Daryl Johnston will be part of the United States Football League’s senior management team when the league debuts next spring.

The announcement was made Wednesday. Pereira, who will be the head of officiating, was the NFL’s vice president of officiating for six seasons before retiring after the 2009 season. He has been with Fox Sports since 2010.

Johnston will serve as the executive vice president for football operations. This will be his third experience with a spring league after serving front office roles for two teams in the Alliance of American Football and XFL. Johnston played 11 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

The league will launch in April with eight teams and two divisions, the North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with semifinals in each division and a title game. Announcements of team locations are forthcoming.

Fox Sports is a controlling partner in the league. It is not affiliated with the previous USFL, which played three seasons from 1983-85.

The USFL also announced Wednesday that Brian Woods will be the president of football operations and Edward Hartman is the executive vice president, business operations.

Woods was founder and CEO of The Spring League from 2017-21. Hartman has served in a variety of corporate and business roles with Fox, which will oversee broadcast of the games.

