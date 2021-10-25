Mostly Clear
Texas Tech fires coach Wells after 2-plus mediocre seasons

By AP News
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has fired coach Matt Wells. Monday’s move comes two days after the Red Raiders couldn’t hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. Wells had a shot at his first winning record in three seasons with the Red Raiders, but an inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did his predecessor Kliff Kingsbury. Texas Tech didn’t win consecutive Big 12 games and was in 7-16 in league play under Wells.

