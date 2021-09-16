Eagles, Niners both aim for a 2-0 start

SAN FRANCISCO (1-0) at PHILADELPHIA (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE: 49ers by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook

AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 0-1; Eagles 1-0.

SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 19-14-1.

LAST MEETING: Eagles beat 49ers 25-20 on Oct. 4, 2020, in San Francisco.

LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Lions 41-33; Eagles beat Falcons 32-6.

49ERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (11), PASS (10), SCORING (1).

49ERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (17), PASS (25), SCORING (T-25).

EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (2), PASS (16), SCORING (9).

EAGLES DEFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (19), PASS (2), SCORING (2).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: 49ers: minus-1; Eagles: even.

49ERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Deebo Samuel had nine catches for 189 yards and one TD last week vs. Detroit.

EAGLES PLAYER TO WATCH: Rookie WR DeVonta Smith had six catches for 71 yards and one TD in his NFL debut. He’s facing a secondary that lost starting CB Jason Verrett for the season to a knee injury.

KEY MATCHUP: 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Eagles LBs. Kittle caught 15 passes on 15 targets for 183 yards and one TD vs. Philadelphia last season.

KEY INJURIES: The Niners lost two starters to season-ending knee injuries in the opener with running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Jason Verrett both going down. Eagles safety Marcus Epps suffered a concussion in the opener. Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside injured his ankle.

SERIES NOTES: The Eagles have won consecutive games in the series and seven of the past nine matchups since 2005. … The teams last met in Philadelphia on Oct. 29, 2017. The Eagles won 33-10 on their way to their only Super Bowl championship.

STATS AND STUFF: Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a passer rating of 100-plus in six of his past eight road starts. … Niners rookie QB Trey Lance threw a TD pass on his first career attempt last week, joining Matt Ryan and Tim Tebow as the third rookie to do so since 2000. … Niners RB Elijah Mitchell became first rookie in franchise history with 100 yards rushing in NFL debut. … Niners WR Deebo Samuel has 100 yards receiving in three of his past four road games. … Niners DL Nick Bosa had a sack and three tackles for loss in Week 1. … New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni won his debut. … Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had a career-high 126.4 rating last week. … Eagles WR Jalen Reagor had career-high six catches for 49 yards and his second career TD catch in Week 1. … Eagles DE Brandon Graham had seven sacks in eight home games last season. He has sack in three of his four career games vs. San Francisco. … Eagles DT Javon Hargrave had two sacks last week.

FANTASY TIP: Although the Eagles held TE Kyle Pitts to four catches last week, Kittle is a sure bet to have a productive day even if he doesn’t match his spectacular performance against Philly last season.

___

