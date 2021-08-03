Panthers’ Kirkwood removed by ambulance after taking hit View Photo

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance.

Defensive back J.T. Ibe delivered the hit on a pass play and was immediately kicked out of the team’s first padded practice by coach Matt Rhule. Practice was halted for 10 minutes.

There was no immediate update on Kirkwood’s condition. Rhule normally addresses the media after practice.

Kirkwood twice broke his clavicle last season and was limited to one catch for 13 yards in one regular season game. He played his first two seasons for the New Orleans Saints.

Ibe spent four seasons at Rice and two seasons at South Carolina and is trying to make the Panthers roster as an undrafted free agent. He signed with Carolina in April.

