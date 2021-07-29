NFLPA expands RealResponse agreement to report violations

The NFL Players Association has expanded its agreement with RealResponse to allow for reporting of all issues, including drug policy infractions and social injustice concerns.

The players’ union previously joined RealResponse to communicate COVID-19 health and safety questions. It updated that arrangement Thursday to include anonymously and securely reporting any and all issues regarding player health and safety, misconduct, hazing, harassment, and more.

The NFLPA program has begun and will continue throughout the season.

RealResponse is an anonymous reporting platform for athletic teams, organizations, and over 50,000 athletes. Its partners include USA Gymnastics and more than 100 universities.

“The NFLPA is committed to providing players a confidential way to bring forward any issues or concerns that may require the union’s assistance, therefore we are excited to announce that we are expanding our use of RealResponse,” said Don Davis, senior director of player affairs and senior advisor to the executive director of the NFLPA, DeMaurice Smith. “The successful utilization of this platform in 2020 allowed players to bring forward any COVID-19 questions or violations. We believe this system will go a long way in addressing problems and letting all focus on the task at hand, which is being successful athletes, teammates and family members for decades to come.”

RealResponse was founded by David Chadwick, a former Division I basketball player at Rice and Valparaiso. Among the organization’s other partners are Boston College, Baylor, Texas A&M, Army and Maryland.

USA Gymnastics is the first national governing body to partner with RealResponse, which is in active discussions with other NGBs as well as other professional leagues, both in the United States and abroad.

“Health and safety remain the priority for all organizations, and our system will now give thousands of NFL players a safe and secure opportunity to voice concerns beyond only COVID-19 for any issues on and off the field,” Chadwick said. “We were proud to support the NFLPA last season amidst COVID-19, and today’s announcement is ample proof of last season’s success and that our system — working with the first movers who lead the NFLPA — will be a model not just for football, but for all athletic organizations as we expand, enhance, refine and customize our offering to meet the needs of athletes, organizations and colleges around the world.”

By The Associated Press