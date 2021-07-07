Clear
The Latest: Federer, Djokovic in quarterfinals at Wimbledon

By AP News
Spectators arrive for day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

1 p.m.

The men’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon feature eight-time champion Roger Federer and five-time winner Novak Djokovic joined by six newcomers in the last eight.

The top-ranked Djokovic faces the unseeded Marton Fucsovics on Centre Court before Federer takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz.

Federer is trying to reach a record-extending 14th semifinal. At 39, he is the oldest man to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

On No. 1 Court, 10th-seeded Denis Shapovalov faces No. 25 Karen Khachanov before No. 7 Matteo Berrettini plays No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

