Barty, 5 other women are 1st-time Wimbledon quarterfinalists View Photo

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

It’s the year of the newcomer at Wimbledon, and Angelique Kerber is bucking the trend. Kerber, the 2018 champion, eliminated 17-year-old Coco Gauff in the fourth round and will play Karolina Muchova on Tuesday. Muchova is into the final eight for the second straight year, but the other remaining women are first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalists. That includes top-ranked Ash Barty, who will be last on Centre Court to face unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. Karolína Pliskova, who has already reached the quarters in the other three majors, will meet unseeded Viktorija Golubic. No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, playing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, goes against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. While the field is thinning, the stands are filling. Crowds on Centre Court and No. 1 Court can increase to 100% capacity beginning Tuesday as Britain eases pandemic restrictions.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy with some rain. High of 69 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Ashleigh Barty beat No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 18 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 8 Karolina Pliskova beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3; No. 21 Ons Jabeur beat No. 7 Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1; No. 25 Angelique Kerber beat No. 20 Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 7 Cristian Garín 6-2, 6-4, 6-2; Marton Fucsovics beat No. 5 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3; No. 6 Roger Federer beat No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1; No. 10 Denis Shapovalov beat No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5; No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat No. 4 Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4; No. 25 Karen Khachanov beat Sebastian Korda 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

STAT OF THE DAY

13 — The number of service breaks in the fifth set as Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda battled fatigue and nerves.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We play the same kind of tennis.” — Marton Fucsovics, trying to sound optimistic as he looks toward a quarterfinal Wednesday against Novak Djokovic.

