Charges dropped against former NFL running back Guice

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Four misdemeanor charges have been dropped against former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice after he reached an agreement with his accuser.

Guice was charged last year in Loudoun County with three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. The charges resulted in the release of the former LSU star, who has not yet been re-signed.

Authorities said the charges stemmed from accusations of domestic violence.

On Wednesday Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said Guice availed himself of a provision in Virginia law that allows for dismissal of charges when a victim says she has reached an agreement with a defendant.

The woman — a former girlfriend of Guice, according to news accounts — attended Wednesday’s hearing and requested the case be dismissed. Details of the agreement she reached with Guice were not released.

In a joint statement, Guice and the woman said they “both worked hard toward a resolution of their relationship” and they they each wish the other well in the future.