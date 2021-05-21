Foot Locker, Deere rise; Flowers Foods, V.F. Corp. fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $19.86 to $362.45.

The security software maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting solid fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $24.54 to $335.76.

The maker of Ugg footwear beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Home Depot Inc., down 13 cents to $315.77.

The home-improvement retailer announced a $20 billion stock buyback program.

Deere & Co., up $4.53 to $359.75.

The agricultural equipment maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.

V.F. Corp., down $7.58 to $77.24.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

Foot Locker Inc., up $1.17 to $60.87

The shoe store’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Flowers Foods Inc., down 55 cents to $24.15.

The maker of Wonder Bread and baked goods reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Nvidia Corp., up $15.17 to $599.67.

The chipmaker announced a 4-for-1 stock split.