Man charged with trying to kill wife at son’s football game

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man accused of trying to kill his estranged wife with two butcher knives at their son’s football game was charged with attempted murder and child endangerment, authorities said Tuesday.

Russell Husges, 43, of Anaheim also was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and disobeying a domestic relations court order.

Husges was arrested Friday night after chasing the 40-year-old woman onto the field at Chapman Sports Complex in Garden Grove where their 9-year-old son was in a flag football game, police said.

The son alerted his mother that his father — who was holding a large butcher knife in each hand — was coming up behind her in the stands, authorities said.

Screaming for help, the woman ran onto the playing field where a coach and other parents, including an off-duty police officer, tackled, disarmed and held the attacker, authorities said.

The woman had been granted a court restraining order against Husges a few weeks before the attack, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

“The act itself is horrific, but to attempt to carry out this kind of violence in front of innocent children and their parents is the stuff of nightmares,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Husges could face up to life in prison if convicted. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.