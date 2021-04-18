Partly sunny
LEADING OFF: Patriots’ Day at Fenway, Twins still on pause

By AP News
The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox begin at 11:05 a.m. at Fenway Park in the annual Patriots’ Day game. The event usually coincides with the Boston Marathon — in past years, fans in the Green Monster seats would turn around to catch a glimpse of the leaders while others headed over after the final out to cheer on the runners in Kenmore Square, about a mile from the finish line. This year, the famous race has been moved to Oct. 11 due to coronavirus concerns. Chicago ace Lucas Giolito is slated to start the series finale against Nathan Eovaldi.

By The Associated Press

