Barty goes distance, tops Azarenka to reach Miami quarters

MIAMI (AP) — Ash Barty seems to enjoy getting pushed to a deciding set. The top seed from Australia moved into the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Monday, holding off 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 in a matchup of past Miami champions. Barty improved to 17-3 in her last 20 matches that have gone the distance. Another winner Monday was world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who ran her winning streak to 23 matches.

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer