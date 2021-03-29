Mostly cloudy
Barty goes distance, tops Azarenka to reach Miami quarters

By AP News
Ashleigh Barty of Australia, returns to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — Ash Barty seems to enjoy getting pushed to a deciding set. The top seed from Australia moved into the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Monday, holding off 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 in a matchup of past Miami champions. Barty improved to 17-3 in her last 20 matches that have gone the distance. Another winner Monday was world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who ran her winning streak to 23 matches.

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

