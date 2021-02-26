Panthers stun Stars 3-2 with late rally View Photo

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored the go-ahead goal with 3:10 remaining and the Florida Panthers stunned the Dallas Stars 3-2 with a late comeback Thursday night.

Aleksander Barkov and Anton Stralman also scored in the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Panthers overcame a 2-0 deficit. Sergei Bobrovsky made 37 saves.

Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn had the goals for Dallas. Rookie netminder Jake Oettinger stopped 32 shots.

Florida scored three times in 3:11 after a nine-minute delay to repair a section of the boards.

Barkov poked in a loose puck that bounced behind Oettinger and sat in the paint near the goal line with 6:21 left. Stralman tied the score on a drive from the right circle. Vatrano put the Panthers ahead with a shot from the slot.

Pavelski scored the game’s first goal 2:10 into the second period on the power play when he swept in the puck from the left side of the crease. Pavelski leads the Stars with 10 goals in 15 games.

John Klingberg’s shot from the high slot was redirected by Benn into the net to make it 2-0 with 2:11 left in the second.

The Panthers, who lost 3-0 to Dallas on Wednesday, are 6-0-0 following a loss.

IRONMAN STREAK

Florida defenseman Keith Yandle played in his 885th consecutive regular-season game dating to March 26, 2009, passing Steve Larmer (1982–93) for sole possession of the third-longest streak in NHL history.

ROSTER MOVES

Panthers D Radko Gudas was scratched with an upper-body injury. … Florida recalled forward Mason Marchment and defenseman Kevin Connauton from the taxi squad. D Markus Nutivaara has been placed on injured reserve.

ATTENDANCE

A crowd of 3,844 was on hand. The Panthers cap attendance at 5,000.

