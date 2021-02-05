Serena Williams into semis against Barty in Aussie tuneup View Photo

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams will meet top-ranked Ash Barty in the semifinals of one of the Australian Open tuneup events that have been disrupted by a one-day suspension of play because of a COVID-19 case stemming from a tournament quarantine hotel. A day after all matches in six tournaments were postponed so that 160 players could undergo testing, there are 70 matches on the order of play as organizers try to cram all scheduled lead-in matches into three days before the year’s first major. Barty beat Shelby Rogers 7-5, 2-6, 10-4 in her Yarra Valley Classic quarterfinal. Williams, 23-time Grand Slam winner, also needed a match tiebreaker to beat Danielle Collins.

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer