Lee lifts W. Michigan over Bowling Green 76-70

By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Greg Lee recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Western Michigan to a 76-70 win over Bowling Green on Wednesday night, ending the Broncos’ seven-game losing streak.

B. Artis White had 16 points for Western Michigan (3-11, 2-7 Mid-American Conference). Adrian Martin added 13 points. Jason Whitens had six rebounds.

Justin Turner had 25 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (10-8, 6-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Daeqwon Plowden added 18 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

