Jefferson carries Green Bay over Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72

By AP News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jefferson scored 21 points as Green Bay downed Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72 on Saturday.

Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay (5-11, 5-7 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Japannah Kellogg III added 15 points and Lucas Stieber 14. Green Bay scored a season-high 43 first-half points.

Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons (6-7, 5-7) and Jarred Godfrey 15.

Green Bay also beat the Mastodons 77-59 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

