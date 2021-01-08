Mostly cloudy
58.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sarepta, Newmont fall; WD-40, New Relic rise

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Roku, up $19.84 to $399.13

The company bought the video library of Quibi, the short-lived streaming service, to bolster its ad-supported channel.

Sarepta Therapeutics, down $86.66 to $82.29

The drug developer reported mixed study results for a potential muscular dystrophy treatment.

comScore, up 45 cents to $3.29

The media analytics company announced investments from Charter Communications, Qurate Retail and Cerberus Capital Management.

New Relic, up $10.24 to $75.18

The software company said it expects third-quarter revenue to beat its previous forecast.

WD-40, up $31.49 to $301.15

The maintenance and cleaning product company handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Cardtronics, up $5.40 to $41.08

The ATM operator said it received another buyout offer that tops the current deal with Catalyst Holdings.

F5 Networks, up $11.14 to $191.24

The software company expects solid fiscal first-quarter revenue and raised its long-term revenue forecasts.

Newmont, down $2.35 to $62.79

The gold producer’s stock slipped as gold prices fell.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 