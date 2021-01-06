The Latest: Browns working virtually due to COVID-19 issues View Photo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Cleveland Browns continue to work virtually while trying to get a handle on a COVID-19 situation that has knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday’s playoff game.

Stefanski tested positive Tuesday and won’t be with the team in Pittsburgh for the wild-card game, Cleveland’s first playoff game since 2003.

Stefanski is working from home as the team’s facility remains closed to do contact tracing. The Browns are hoping to be able to practice on the field Wednesday.

Cleveland ended the NFL’s longest playoff drought with a 24-22 victory last weekend over the Steelers, who sat Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt and others.

However, the celebration by the Browns and their fans was quickly doused by the positive test for Stefanski as well as Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio and two assistant coaches.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will replace Stefanski on the sideline.

Manchester City says reserve goalkeeper Scott Carson and midfielder Cole Palmer are among three people at the Premier League club to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks.

City had six players missing for Sunday’s 3-1 win at Chelsea in the league because they had contracted COVID-19. They were goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Kyle Walker and Eric Garcia, midfielder Tommy Doyle and forwards Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres.

City plays at Manchester United in the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday and manager Pep Guardiola has said “we don’t have many players” for the game.

City says the third person to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks is a member of staff.

