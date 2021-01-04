Men’s March Madness will be played entirely in Indiana View Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA says this year’s men’s college basketball tournament will be played entirely in Indiana. Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington also will host games. Early round dates have not been set, but the Final Four is still scheduled for April 3. A similar announcement is expected for the women’s tournament, with San Antonio considered the likely host site. Last March, the pandemic forced both tournaments to be called off.

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer