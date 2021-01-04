Light rain
Men’s March Madness will be played entirely in Indiana

By AP News
FILE - In this Monday, April 6, 2015, file photo, Duke players celebrate on the court after their 68-63 victory over Wisconsin in the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship game in Indianapolis. The NCAA announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, that this year's 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA says this year’s men’s college basketball tournament will be played entirely in Indiana. Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington also will host games. Early round dates have not been set, but the Final Four is still scheduled for April 3. A similar announcement is expected for the women’s tournament, with San Antonio considered the likely host site. Last March, the pandemic forced both tournaments to be called off.

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

