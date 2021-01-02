Cloudy
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson entering NFL draft

By AP News
UCF linebacker Tatum Bethune (15) sacks BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) in the fourth quarter in the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.(Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is entering the NFL draft.

Wilson announced the decision Friday on Twitter.

“After much thought prayer and consideration, I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft,” Wilson tweeted. “I pray that I will always back Cougar Nation proud.”

Wilson passed for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with three interceptions this season as a junior to help the Cougars finish 11-1. He capped his BYU career with a victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

In three seasons at BYU, Wilson passed for 7,652 yards with 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

