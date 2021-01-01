The Latest: Giants offensive line coach tests positive

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

New York Giants offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said Friday he was immediately isolated, as were two unidentified potential close contacts.

Coach Joe Judge said the contacts were staff and coaches, not players. Assistant line coach Ben Wilkerson will handle the line Sunday when the Giants (5-10) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-10). Both teams have a chance to win the NFC East if Washington (6-9) loses at Philadelphia on Sunday night.

DeGuglielmo was able to work with the line virtually in a morning walk-through, Judge said.

DeGuglielmo joined the Giants in midseason and was promoted to offensive line coach when Marc Colombo was fired.

