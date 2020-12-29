Mostly cloudy
USC offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker to enter NFL draft

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is headed to the NFL draft.

The left tackle made his long-anticipated announcement Monday. He was a fourth-year junior this season.

Vera-Tucker opted out of the 2020 season in September when the Pac-12 delayed its start, but opted back in before the Trojans began play. He was a guard in 2019, but moved to left tackle this season.

Vera-Tucker is expected to be among the top offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft.

No. 21 USC won the Pac-12 South with an unbeaten regular season, but lost 31-24 at home to Oregon in the conference title game. The Trojans then decided not to participate in a bowl game.

