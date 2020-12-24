Seahawks can clinch NFC West with win over the Rams

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-5) at SEATTLE (10-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Rams 8-6; Seahawks 7-7

SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 24-21

LAST MEETING – Rams beat Seahawks 23-16, Nov. 15 at Los Angeles

LAST WEEK – Rams lost to Jets 23-20; Seahawks beat Washington 20-15

AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 12; Seahawks No. 6

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (9), PASS (13).

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (1).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (11), PASS (12).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (3), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Seahawks will clinch their first NFC West title since 2016 with a victory over the Rams. It would be the fifth division title for Seattle since Pete Carroll’s arrival in 2010. … The Rams have won five of their last six against Seattle while averaging nearly 32 points per game. … Los Angeles would clinch its third playoff berth in four seasons under Sean McVay with a win. … The Rams look to avoid their first losing streak of the season after a humiliating 23-20 home loss to the winless New York Jets last week. … Los Angeles’ No. 1-ranked defense hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher all year, and only Buffalo’s Josh Allen has passed for 300 yards. … DT Aaron Donald made his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl this week. He is second in the NFL with 12½ sacks, and he is among the front-runners for a third NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. He has 84 ½ career sacks, just three behind Leonard Little for the Rams’ franchise record. … Donald has sacked Russell Wilson 12 times in 13 career games against Seattle, more than any other quarterback. … Rookie RB Cam Akers is out with a high ankle sprain, limiting the Rams’ rushing game. Darrell Henderson ceded carries to Akers in recent weeks, but is ready to resume a larger role. … The Rams’ defense is third in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage (35%), but the Jets converted seven third downs last week. … QB Jared Goff has only 895 yards passing with four TD passes and five turnovers (four interceptions) over the last four weeks. He has been sacked seven times and has an 84.0 quarterback rating in that stretch. … The Rams 21 takeaways are tied for fifth most in the league. Los Angeles had scored a defensive touchdown in three straight games before last week. … Wilson needs three TD passes to move past Dan Marino and into second place for the most touchdown passes in the first nine seasons of a career. Wilson has 264 TD passes; Marino 266. Peyton Manning had the most at 275. … Wilson was sacked a season-high six times in the first matchup with the Rams. … WR Tyler Lockett needs 10 receptions to set a single-season franchise record, currently held by Doug Baldwin and Bobby Engram at 94. Lockett also needs 80 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the season and join DK Metcalf topping that mark. Seattle has had two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season only once in franchise history. … Metcalf needs 65 yards receiving to pass Steve Largent and set a single-season franchise record. Largent had 1,287 yards receiving in 1985. … The Seahawks are tied for sixth in the league with 40 sacks, 31 of those in the past eight games. With one more sack SS Jamal Adams would become the 16th player in franchise history with double-digit sacks in a season. … Seahawks K Jason Myers has made 31 consecutive field goal attempts, setting a franchise record. Myers has not missed a field goal since Week 9 of last season. … Fantasy tip: It might be best to stay away from Metcalf this week. He was shadowed by Jalen Ramsey in the first matchup and there is no reason to expect that to change. Metcalf had just two catches in the first meeting.

