Cloudy
48.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Chargers activate RB Justin Jackson from injured reserve

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Running back Justin Jackson has been activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers. The third-year running back missed the past four games due to a knee injury.

Jackson has rushed for 185 yards this season and is averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He had a career-high 142 scrimmage yards (89 rushing, 53 receiving) in a Nov.. 1 loss at Denver.

To make room for Jackson, the Chargers waived linebacker Asmar Bilal. They also activated linebacker B.J. Bello from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 