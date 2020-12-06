Wallace leads E. Illinois past Green Bay 93-91 in 2OT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — George Dixon scored the winning putback in the final seconds, Josiah Wallace scored 27 points, and Eastern Illinois defeated Green Bay 93-91 in double overtime on Saturday.

Dixon capped a frantic final nine seconds of the second overtime. Wallace missed a free throw with the score tied at 91, Sammy Friday grabbed the board and fed the ball back to Wallace, who missed a jumper. Dixon was there to grab the miss and put it back up as time expired.

It was Eastern Illinois’ first win in Green Bay since January 1988.

Wallace scored 23 of his points in the second half and overtime, and converted 9 of 11 from the line.

Friday had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Eastern Illinois (2-3). Henry Abraham added 11 points. Marvin Johnson had 11 points. Dixon finished with 8 points and 12 rebounds.

Amari Davis had 20 points for the Phoenix (0-3). PJ Pipes added 18 points. Josh Jefferson had 16 points.

___

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com