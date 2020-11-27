Bills vs Chargers features matchup of NFL’s top two passers

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-7) at BUFFALO (7-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Bills by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chargers 5-5; Bills 5-5

SERIES RECORD – Chargers lead 25-12-2

LAST MEETING – Chargers beat Bills, 31-20 on Sept. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York

LAST WEEK – Chargers beat Jets 34-28; Bills had bye, lost to Cardinals 32-30 on Nov. 15

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chargers No. 22, Bills No. 5

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (10t), PASS (3).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (15), PASS (12).

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (27), PASS (4).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (28), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is 2-0 against his former team since ending his two-year stint in Buffalo as an assistant, which included spending the final week of the 2016 season as interim coach after Rex Ryan was fired. … The Chargers’ past two wins against Buffalo have come against quarterbacks making their first career starts. Nathan Peterman threw five interceptions in a 54-24 meltdown at Los Angeles in 2017, while Josh Allen threw two interceptions in a 31-20 loss in Week 2 of 2018. … The Chargers are 1-2 in making their final trip to the Eastern Time Zone this season, having won at Cincinnati, with losses at Tampa Bay and Miami. … QB Justin Herbert has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven straight outings, the longest streak by a rookie in league history. … Coming off a career-best 366 yards passing against the Jets, Herbert has topped 300 yards five times this season, one short of matching the league rookie record set by Andrew Luck in 2012. … WR Keenan Allen leads the league with 81 receptions and set a single-game franchise mark with 16 last week. … RB Austin Ekeler was leading the AFC in scrimmage yards after Week 3 before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4. He could return this week. … RB Kalen Ballage has gone over 70 scrimmage yards in three straight games. … CB Tevaughn Campbell returned his first career interception for a 6-yard touchdown last week. … The Chargers named Keith Burns as special teams coordinator and demoted George Stewart to offensive analyst. … P Ty Long has had a punt blocked in three of the past four games. … The Bills have lost four straight and are 5-19-1 since beating the Chargers 23-0 to win their second consecutive AFL championship in 1965. Buffalo won the AFL title in ’64 by also beating the Chargers. … The Bills haven’t been 8-3 or better in consecutive seasons since 1995-96, and are leading the AFC East 12 or more weeks into a season for the first time since Week 13 of 1996. … Allen’s 2,871 yards passing through 10 games are 218 shy of his 15-plus game total from last year. His 21 TDs passing are one more than last season. … Allen is 1-3 this season when turning over the ball in the second half, and 4-10 overall, including playoffs. … WR Stefon Diggs ranks second in the NFL behind Keenan Allen with 906 yards and 73 catches — the most by a Bills player through 10 games. … Buffalo has generated 20 or more first downs in 10 straight, matching the longest streak in team history set from Weeks 1-10 in 1992. … S Jordan Poyer is the NFL’s only player this season with at least 80 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. … DE Jerry Hughes has four sacks in his past four games to up his Bills career total to 50 1/2, two behind Cornelius Bennett, who ranks fourth on the team list. … Fantasy tip: With the forecast calling for no rain and a high of 50 degrees, it’s safe to start either quarterback; they have combined for 52 touchdowns (passing and rushing).

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press