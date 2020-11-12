Raiders seek 3rd straight win when hosting Broncos

DENVER (3-5) at LAS VEGAS (5-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Raiders by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Broncos 5-3; Raiders 5-3

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 65-54-2

LAST MEETING – Broncos beat Raiders 16-15 on Dec. 29, 2019 at Denver

LAST WEEK – Broncos lost at Falcons 34-27; Raiders won at Chargers 31-26

AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 23, Raiders No. 11

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (16), PASS (24).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (18), PASS (17).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (9), PASS (19).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (16), PASS (26).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The teams have split the season series the past five years, with the Raiders winning at home the past four seasons. … Broncos QB Drew Lock set career highs by throwing for 313 yards and running for 47 yards last week. In the last two games, Lock threw for just 98 and 58 first-half yards without a touchdown, but in the fourth quarter has thrown for 151 and 153 yards with five touchdowns total. … Denver RG Graham Glasgow has been activated from the COVID-19/reserve list, but DE Shelby Harris tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday after self-isolating last week, which saved a possible outbreak. Harris will miss his second straight game. … Broncos RB Melvin Gordon has scored a touchdown against the Raiders the last four times he’s faced them. … Denver WR Tim Patrick has had 100-yard days in two of his last three road games. … Broncos rookie WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are coming off their most productive game. Jeudy set career highs with seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown at Atlanta. Hamler did, too, with six catches for 75 yards. Jeudy and Hamler are the first wide receivers ever selected with the Broncos’ first two draft picks. … Denver ILB Josey Jewell has had double-digit tackles in each of the last two weeks. … Broncos S Justin Simmons has interceptions in each of his last two games. … The Raiders have started the season 5-3 or better for the 25th time in franchise history. They made the playoffs in 19 of the previous 24 campaigns. … Las Vegas has lost two of three at home in the new Allegiant Stadium. … The Raiders have won their first two division games for the first time since sweeping the AFC West in 2010. … WR Nelson Agholor has four TD catches of at least 20 yards, the second most for any Raiders player through the first eight games in the past 30 seasons to Michael Crabtree’s five in 2015. … Las Vegas’ Devontae Booker leads all RBs (minimum 30 carries) by averaging 6.76 yards per carry. Only QBs Daniel Jones (8.0), Russell Wilson (7.16) and Kyler Murray (7.14) are higher. … Raiders TE Darren Waller is averaging 7.9 yards per reception, the second-lowest mark among qualifying TEs. … Fantasy tip: Raiders rookie WR Henry Ruggs III has been mostly a decoy the past few weeks. He has been targeted only 10 times with four catches for 43 yards the past three games.

