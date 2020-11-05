Sunny
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Qualcomm, Upwork rise; Hanesbrands, Incyte fall

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Upwork Inc., up $8.81 to $29.03.

The online marketplace for freelancers reported a surprise third-quarter profit and gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Coupa Software Inc., up $35.35 to $311.48.

Walmart gave the software company a contract to upgrade its source-to-pay processes.

Hanesbrands Inc., down $3.04 to $13.33.

The underwear maker gave investors a weak financial forecast and warned of uncertainty around the virus pandemic.

Qualcomm Inc., up $16.44 to $145.41.

The chipmaker gave investors a strong financial forecast after reporting surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

MercadoLibre Inc., up $122.11 to $1,437.80.

The online marketplace and payments system in Latin America beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

Expedia Group Inc., up $4.60 to $103.10.

The travel reservations company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

General Motors Co., up $1.90 to $37.14.

The auto maker posted a huge third-quarter profit and blew past analysts’ forecasts.

Incyte Corp., down $6.56 to $84.65.

The specialty drug maker reported a surprising third-quarter loss and disappointing revenue.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 