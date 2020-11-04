AP source: 49ers close facility after positive COVID-19 test

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility following a positive test for the coronavirus.

A person familiar with the situation said the test came back on Wednesday morning, a day before the Niners are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers. The person says the Thursday night game is still set to be played as scheduled. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made any announcement.

NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the positive test.

This is the first positive coronavirus test for the 49ers since the start of the regular season. They had three players on the COVID-19 list in the preseason, with receiver Richie James Jr., running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and linebacker Fred Warner all spending time on the list.

The Packers are dealing with their own issues with the coronavirus after running AJ Dillon tested positive on Monday. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday as “high-risk” contacts to Dillon.

The Packers said they were scheduled to fly to California later Wednesday and there is no immediate word on the status of the game.

