Gruden’s Raiders face his former Bucs franchise

TAMPA BAY (4-2) at LAS VEGAS (3-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Buccaneers 3-2-1; Raiders 3-2

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 7-3

LAST MEETING – Raiders won on road 30-24 in OT on Oct. 30, 2016

LAST WEEK – Bucs beat Packers 38-10; Raiders had bye, beat Chiefs 40-32 on Oct. 11

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bucs No. 7, Raiders No. 12

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (20), PASS (17).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (6).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (14), PASS (5).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (22), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – This game was moved from prime time to the afternoon because of COVID-19 issues affecting the Raiders, and to guarantee a Sunday night game if Bucs-Raiders gets moved to another day. … The Bucs have lost three of four in the series since winning the Super Bowl following the 2002 season. … Raiders coach Jon Gruden was with the Bucs when they beat the Raiders in the Super Bowl. Gruden is trying to become the seventh coach to beat a team that he previously led to a Super Bowl title. … The Bucs had no penalties, sacks or turnovers last week. They were the first team to do that since Colts in 1999 against the Browns. … Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady is 5-1 in his career vs. the Raiders, including a win in the “Tuck Rule” playoff game following the 2001 season. He has eight TD passes, one INT and a 95.3 rating in the six starts. … Brady goes into the week with 555 TD passes, one behind New Orleans’ Drew Brees for the most in NFL history. … Brady threw his 91st career TD pass in the regular or postseason to TE Rob Gronkowski last week. Only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114) and Steve Young and Jerry Rice (92) have more. … Tampa Bay is the second team in the past two seasons to have at least 10 takeaways, 20 sacks and allow less than 70 yards rushing per game through the first six games. The other was eventual champion Pittsburgh in 2008. … The Bucs held Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers to a 35.4 rating last week, the lowest in a start for his career. … The Raiders are 3-14 following a bye week since 2003. … Las Vegas rookie WR Henry Ruggs III leads the league with three catches that have gone for at least 40 yards, including two in the most recent game against Kansas City. … The Raiders had 24 QB pressures against the Chiefs, according to SportRadar, nearly equaling their total of 26 from the first four games. It was their most in a single game since having 25 vs. Denver in 2015. … Las Vegas has scored on a league-high 57.1% of its drives, excluding kneel downs. … Raiders QB Derek Carr has topped a 100 rating in every game this season and can join Rodgers (11 games in 2011), Brady (8 games in 2007), Russell Wilson (6 games in 2019) and Carson Palmer (6 games in 2005) as the only QBs to do that in the first six games of the season. … The Raiders have scored 151 points, their third most ever through five games behind 2002 (168) and 1968 (160). … Las Vegas has rallied from a double-digit deficit to win twice this season, after going 1-26 the previous three seasons after trailing by at least 10 points. … Fantasy tip: Bucs RB Ronald Jones had 113 yards rushing and two TDs last week for his third straight 100-yard rushing game. That’s tied for the second-longest string of 100-yard games in Tampa Bay history, trailing only James Wilder’s six-game streak in 1984-85.

