Theismann impressed by Smith’s remarkable comeback

Joe Theismann didn’t cringe, but he was curious to see how Alex Smith would react to getting hit.

After entering an NFL game for the first time since breaking his right leg in gruesome fashion 23 months ago, Smith didn’t have to wait long. He absorbed two sacks from Aaron Donald, got up each time and finished the game that Washington lost 30-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“I realized the gravity of it, but I also realized he’s a football player who has been waiting for his opportunity, he got his opportunity and he di da good job,” coach Ron Rivera said. “I was very pleased with what I saw. He was put in a very difficult position, and I thought he handled himself very well.”

Smith completed his remarkable comeback 693 days after a broken tibia and fibula, 17 surgeries and a life-threatening infection put his career in jeopardy. Watching on television, Theismann — who broke his right leg in eerily similar fashion 33 years to the day of Smith’s injury — couldn’t help but be impressed.

“The first time he stepped up in the pocket and I saw him move, I thought, ‘OK. He’s back,’” Theismann told The Associated Press by phone. “I think the question has been answered. He’s been sacked. He’s scrambled around a little bit. And in doing so, he’s answered the questions.”

The big question now is whether Smith will remain Washington’s starting quarterback next week at the New York Giants. All signs certainly point to that possibility after Rivera benched Dwayne Haskins, elevated Kyle Allen to starter but kept Smith in against the Rams even when Allen was cleared to return from a left arm injury.

Smith started off like his old self, completing 5 of 6 passes on short dump-offs after relieving Allen late in the second quarter. He finished 9 of 17 for 37 yards in the rain behind a struggling offensive line and against a defense that clamped down.

Despite the rough numbers, Smith’s return puts him squarely in the conversation for Comeback Player of the Year.

“Just to put the uniform on and make the active roster? He was a guy who just didn’t understand how not to compete,” Theismann said. “The severity of the situation his leg wound up in, with the infections and the surgeries and everything, was so much different than mine. He went through so much more than I did.”

Smith spent a month in the hospital after the severe injury Nov. 18, 2018. He had a titanium rod inserted into his right leg and was only cleared to practice in August. He made Washington’s roster as the third quarterback, but when Rivera demoted Haskins to third on the depth chart, the first-year coach added he was comfortable putting Smith on the field because doctors approved.

“It’s incredible what he has overcome,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “You almost wish it were in better conditions. Weird to say when it’s also our defense making things difficult for him. I’m just so impressed with him.”

Whyno reported from Landover. Fendrich reported from Chevy Chase, Maryland.

By STEPHEN WHYNO and HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writers