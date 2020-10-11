Sunny
Liverpool, Man United plan power grab with leagues’ overhaul

By AP News
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino walks in dejection during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool)

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool and Manchester United have angered the Premier League and the government by formulating plans to reshape English football with a power grab that would also reduce the size of the top competition to 18 teams. The plans have been engineered by the American-owned clubs in conjunction with the English Football League, which features the 72 professional teams below the Premier League. EFL chairman Rick Parry is championing the shakeup of English football by saying it would provide greater revenue for EFL clubs as they struggle financially due to fans being shut out of stadiums during the pandemic.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

