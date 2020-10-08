Dolphins set to visit 49ers for 1st time since 2012

MIAMI (1-3) at SAN FRANCISCO (2-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – 49ers by 8 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Dolphins 2-2; 49ers 2-2

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 7-6

LAST MEETING – Dolphins beat 49ers 31-24 at home on Nov. 27, 2016

LAST WEEK – Dolphins lost to Seahawks 31-23; 49ers lost to Eagles 25-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 24, 49ers No. 14

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (21), PASS (20).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (20), PASS (28).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (11), PASS (12).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (14), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The Dolphins had lost six of eight games in the series before winning the last matchup at home in 2016. … The game is the Dolphins’ first in San Francisco since 2012, and their first on the West Coast since 2017. … Miami has been outscored 96-93. … The Dolphins rank last in the NFL at 6.6 yards allowed per play, largely because they rank last at 9.3 yards allowed per pass. … Since Week 6 of last year, WR DeVante Parker is tied for the NFL lead with 1,280 yards receiving. … Mike Gesicki set a single-game Dolphins tight end record in Week 2 against Buffalo with 130 yards receiving yards. He has one catch for 15 yards in each of the two games since. … CB Xavien Howard has 14 interceptions since December 2017, most in the NFL over that span. … The Dolphins are on pace to allow more yards than in 2019, when they gave up 6,364, the highest total in franchise history. … RB Jordan Howard, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, has totaled 14 yards in 18 carries for Miami. … The Niners haven’t lost home games in back-to-back weeks since 2016 when they fell to Dallas in Week 4 and Arizona in Week 5. … RB Jerick McKinnon is looking to become the first 49ers player to score at least one TD in each of the first five games of a season since Roger Craig in 1985. … San Francisco TE George Kittle had 15 catches on 15 targets for 183 yards and a TD last week. His 15 catches were the third most in franchise history behind Terrell Owens’ 20 vs the Bears in 2000 and Jerry Rice’s 16 vs. the Rams in 1994. … Niners rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk has scored a rushing TD in the past two games and has 157 yards from scrimmage in those two contests. … San Francisco ranks second in the NFL, allowing only 4.75 yards per play. … Fantasy tip: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel had three catches for 35 yards and one run for 10 yards in his first game of the season after missing the first three games with a broken foot. He figures to be an even bigger part of the offense this game.

By The Associated Press