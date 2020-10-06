Not yet Tua time: Fitzpatrick to remain Dolphins’ starter View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback for at least another week, further delaying the NFL debut of Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday on Twitter that Fitzpatrick will get the nod Sunday at San Francisco. The disclosure ends speculation that coach Brian Flores was about to turn the offense over to Tagovailoa, drafted out of Alabama with the fifth overall pick as a potential franchise quarterback.

The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick recently described his career as a roller coaster, and that has been the case this season with Miami (1-3). In two games he has totaled four touchdown passes and no interceptions, and in the other two games — including Sunday’s loss to Seattle — he has thrown for no scores with five interceptions.

Two of the four quarterbacks taken in the first round of this year’s draft — the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert — are already starting and played well Sunday.

