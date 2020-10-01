Winless Giants make first LA trip since 1994 to face Rams

NEW YORK GIANTS (0-3) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

Opening line – Rams by 11 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Giants 1-2; Rams 2-1

SERIES RECORD – Rams lead 27-17

LAST MEETING – Rams beat Giants 51-17 on Nov. 5, 2017, at East Rutherford, N.J.

LAST WEEK – 49ers beat Giants 36-9; Bills beat Rams 35-32

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 31; Rams No. 9

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (26)

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (20), PASS (10)

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (T3), PASS (7)

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (18), PASS (21)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The Giants visit Los Angeles (actually Inglewood) for the first time since 1994. … The Giants had won seven straight in this old NFL rivalry before rookie coach Sean McVay’s Rams routed New York 51-17 in 2017 with four TD passes from Jared Goff. … New York takes its fourth shot at securing head coach Joe Judge’s first career victory. He’s the only winless first-year coach left this season. … Through three games, the Giants have three touchdowns and seven turnovers. … The Giants are last in the NFL with just 56.7 yards rushing per game without injured Saquon Barkley. QB Daniel Jones leads the team with 92 yards on the ground, and New York’s remaining RBs have combined for 38 yards in three games. Nearly one-third of the Giants’ rushing plays have failed to gain yards. … Jones has been sacked nine times in three games. … New Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s unit is also 31st in points and yards per game. … The Giants’ defense has been better than the offense, but still ranks last in the NFL in third-down percentage. … Giants DT Leonard Williams plays in LA for the first time since he starred at USC. Big Cat leads the defense with two sacks and 4 1/2 tackles for loss. … The Rams are playing their second home game at new SoFi Stadium after beating the Cowboys in the opener last month. … This is Los Angeles’ third of four games in the first five weeks against NFC East teams. The Rams beat Dallas and Philadelphia by a combined 57-36. … Los Angeles’ offense has put up more than 400 yards in three straight games. The Rams’ offense has done that in four consecutive games just seven times since 1948. … Goff is having a sharp season so far. He leads the NFL with 13.7 yards per completion and ranks eighth with 863 yards passing. His 109.6 passer rating is eighth. … Rams TE Tyler Higbee made his second career TD catch vs. the Giants in 2017. He emerged as an elite pass catcher late last season and added three more TD catches already this fall. … The Rams’ defense gave up four consecutive TD drives in Buffalo last week before an improved second half. … Despite the unimpressive yardage rankings, the Rams’ defense has allowed only 71 points, with just 20 of those after halftime. LA has allowed one touchdown drive in the final 1 1/2 quarters of its three games. … The Rams are 27-0 when leading at halftime under McVay. … Fantasy tip: Rams RB Darrell Henderson has set his career high in yardage during each of the past two games. He looks increasingly like LA’s go-to back while rookie Cam Akers is slowed by injury, although Malcolm Brown should still get touches.

