The Latest: Vikings invite up to 250 staff, family members

The Minnesota Vikings are again playing without fans in attendance, but they’ve invited up to 250 staff members and family members for their game against Tennessee to test COVID-19 protocols in preparation for the potential return of fans to home games later this season.

The attendees will be seated in the southwest corner of the lower bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium to replicate a pod seating system, required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Team officials and stadium operators will focus on testing mobile ticketing, stadium entrance and exit procedures, cashless concession stands and other protocols. The Vikings are continuing to work with state and city officials on a plan for bringing a limited number of fans back to the stadium for their remaining home games.

Current Minnesota guidelines prohibit indoor gatherings of more than 250 people.

