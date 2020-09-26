Clear
66.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man found dead near construction trailers at SoFi Stadium

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was found dead near construction trailers at SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said Friday a man in his 20s was pronounced dead near the Inglewood stadium at 2:34 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the development said Inglewood police are investigating the death, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A construction worker at the stadium died in June after falling more than 110 feet (33.5 meters). His family sued the project’s planners.

Another construction worker died in July. Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing the project’s construction, said that he had exhibited “signs of a health issue,” but did not provide additional details. The medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death or an autopsy.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the two construction workers’ deaths, but a spokesman said the agency is not involved in investigating Friday’s death.

The stadium opened on Sept. 13.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 