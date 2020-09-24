Chargers’ Herbert gets 2nd start vs. winless Panthers

CAROLINA (0-2) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chargers by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Panthers 0-2; Chargers 2-0

SERIES RECORD – Panthers lead 5-1

LAST MEETING – Panthers beat Chargers 28-16 on Dec. 11, 2016, at Carolina

LAST WEEK – Panthers lost to Buccaneers 31-17; Chargers lost to Chiefs 23-20, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING – Panthers No. 29, Chargers No. 17

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (19), PASS (4).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (19), PASS (10).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (12).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (18), PASS (12).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Panthers have won three straight vs. Chargers. … The Panthers and Chargers made a trade of offensive linemen during the offseason with T Russell Okung going to Carolina in exchange for G Trai Turner. … The Panthers have a 10-game losing streak dating back to last season. They have also dropped last six on the road. … QB Teddy Bridgewater passed for a career-high 367 yards last week. He’s sixth in the league with 72.4% completion rate. … Mike Davis and Reggie Bonnafon will see time at running back with 2019 All-Pro Christian McCaffrey sidelined due to high ankle sprain. Davis had eight receptions for 74 yards last week. He ran for 62 yards vs. Chargers in 2018 while with Seattle. … WR Robby Anderson is second player in franchise history with 100-yard games in first two weeks. Anderson and DJ Moore form first Panthers duo with 100 yards in same game since 2004 (Keary Colbert and Muhsin Muhammad). … DT Kawann Short needs two sacks to pass Greg Hardy for fifth in team history. … S Jeremy Chinn is third among NFC rookies with 14 tackles. … This is the first of three straight games for Chargers vs. NFC South. … Coach Anthony Lynn is 8-4 vs. NFC. … Rookie QB Justin Herbert will get his second start after being last-minute replacement for Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest). Herbert passed for 311 yards and was the ninth QB since 1970 merger to have 300-yard game in his debut. … RB Austin Ekeler has six games with 125-plus scrimmage yards since the start of last season, second in AFC. … The Chargers lead NFL with 83 rushing attempts. … RB Joshua Kelley had 113 scrimmage yards last week (64 rushing, 49 receiving). … WR Keenan Allen (534 career receptions) needs seven catches to pass Kellen Winslow for third in team history. … Fantasy tips: LA’s Hunter Henry stands second among NFL tight ends with 156 yards.

By The Associated Press