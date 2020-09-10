49ers open defense of NFC title vs division rival Arizona

ARIZONA (5-10-1) at SAN FRANCISCO (15-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – 49ers by 7 1/2

SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 31-26

LAST MEETING – 49ers beat Cardinals 36-26 at home on Nov. 17, 2019

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (10), PASS (24).

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (24), PASS (31).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (17), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The 49ers swept the season series last year after losing the previous eight meetings. … The Cardinals are 2-11-1 in September the past four seasons and are seeking their first Week 1 win since 2015. … WR Larry Fitzgerald is set to start his 17th straight season opener for the Cardinals. The only wide receiver with more Week 1 starts since the merger is Jerry Rice with 19. Fitzgerald has 2,381 yards receiving in his career vs. the 49ers. The only player with more against a single team is Rice with 2,731 vs. Atlanta, 2,551 vs. the Rams. … WR DeAndre Hopkins makes his Arizona debut. He had 11 catches for 149 yards and two TDs with Houston in his last meeting vs. San Francisco in 2017. … Cardinals QB Kyler Murray completed 41 of 57 passes for 391 yards, four TDs and no INTs in two starts vs. San Francisco as a rookie. He also rushed for 101 yards and one score on 13 attempts. … Arizona RB Kenyan Drake had 242 yards from scrimmage in two meetings vs. the 49ers in 2019. … Arizona’s Chandler Jones leads the NFL with 96 sacks since he made his debut in 2012. … The Niners are coming off a Super Bowl appearance, having blown a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before losing 31-20 to Kansas City. … The 49ers bring back 18 of 22 starters from the Super Bowl. … San Francisco is trying to become the second team in the past 48 seasons to win it all a year after losing the title game. … Seven-time Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams is set to play his first game since the 2018 season after sitting out last year in Washington. … Jimmy Garoppolo is entering his second full season as starting QB for the 49ers. He threw 27 TD passes and averaged 8.4 yards per attempt last season. … San Francisco’s defense is led by the DL. Nick Bosa won Defensive Rookie of the Year last season — Arizona’s Murray won the offensive award — when Bosa had nine sacks. DE Dee Ford had 6 1/2 sacks despite being limited by injuries and DL Arik Armstead had a career-high 10 sacks. … San Francisco TE George Kittle has 216 receptions for 2,945 yards in his career for the most in both categories for a tight end in his first three seasons. … The 49ers allowed 169.2 yards passing last season, the fewest in the league since 2009. … Fantasy tip: 49ers RB Raheem Mostert ran for 773 yards and 12 TDs in his final 10 games in the regular season and postseason combined and is expected to get the bulk of the rushing load this season in San Francisco.

