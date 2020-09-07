Mostly cloudy
Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum declares for 2021 NFL draft

By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California cornerback Camryn Bynum will skip his final season of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Bynum had originally planned to play this fall as a fifth-year senior for Cal before the season postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bynum then announced on Sunday his plan to enter the draft rather than play if the Golden Bears end up having a season.

Bynum is the first Cal player to declare for the draft with collegiate eligibility remaining since receiver Chad Hansen in 2017.

Bynum is on schedule to graduate in December.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

