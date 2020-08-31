Sunny
94.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ohio State player out of hospital after weekend shooting

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle defensive tackle Haskell Garrett runs across the field during football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Garrett is expected to be released from the hospital after being shot in the face over the weekend, coach Ryan Day said. Day said in a statement that Garrett, who was hit by a bullet that passed through both of his cheeks, was expected to be released Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Ohio State player out of hospital after weekend shooting

Photo Icon View Photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett has been released from the hospital after being shot in the face over the weekend. A spokesman for the football program confirms Garrett was released Monday. According to a Columbus police report, Garrett told officers he was shot when he intervened in a dispute between a male and a female who were “arguing and being aggressive.” Garrett said the male then pulled out a gun and fired a shot that police said passed through both of Garrett’s cheeks. Garrett told officers that he ran to a friend’s apartment, where police found him early Sunday after following a trail of blood. Police say the shooting is still being investigated.

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 