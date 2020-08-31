Ohio State player out of hospital after weekend shooting View Photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett has been released from the hospital after being shot in the face over the weekend. A spokesman for the football program confirms Garrett was released Monday. According to a Columbus police report, Garrett told officers he was shot when he intervened in a dispute between a male and a female who were “arguing and being aggressive.” Garrett said the male then pulled out a gun and fired a shot that police said passed through both of Garrett’s cheeks. Garrett told officers that he ran to a friend’s apartment, where police found him early Sunday after following a trail of blood. Police say the shooting is still being investigated.

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer