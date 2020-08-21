Cloudy
80.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Washington coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Washington head coach Ron Rivera arrives for practice wearing a face mask, at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer

Photo Icon View Photo

Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, according to a team spokesman.

The spokesman confirmed Thursday night that Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck.

Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. He was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January. The 58-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority coach in franchise history.

ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 